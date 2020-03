Energy selloff ripples through broader industry

Alternative energy stocks, including solar and fuel cell names, aren't escaping the carnage hitting the crude market today as first shots were fired in what could become a 'historic' oil price war.

Premarket: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) -9% ; SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) -8.8% ; Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) -11.8% ; Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) -13.5% ; Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) -11% ; SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) -12.3% ; Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) -6.9% ; JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) -9.4% ; TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) -9.3% ; Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) -10.3% ; Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) -12% ; FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) -16.6% ; Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) -12.4% ; Bloom Energy (BE) -10.3% .