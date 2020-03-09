AbbVie HIV drug being investigated as potential COVID-19 treatment

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces that it is working with global health authorities, including the FDA, CDC, BARDA, NIH and Chinese officials, to determine if HIV med Kaletra/Aluvia (lopinavir/ritonavir) is effective in treating COVID-19, the current coronavirus outbreak.

It has donated Aluvia to the Chinese government for experimental use but apparently does not have access to clinical information thus far.

The company is "closely monitoring" manufacturing and supply chain resources worldwide to ensure supply for HIV patients as well as COVID-19 use.