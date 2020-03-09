Oil plunge delivers 'body blow' to banks - Bove

The plunge in oil prices "will be a big problem for America's banks" because all of the majors — including Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) — are large energy lenders, writes Odeon Capital's Dick Bove, who was already bearish on the sector.

"A sharp decline in oil prices will be a body blow to an industry already at high risk," Bove writes.

SPDR Select Sector Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) tumbles 8.4% in premarket trading.

Big regionals such as U.S. Bancorp and PNC Financial will also be affected. He names three smaller regionals that may be hurt — Comerica (NYSE:CMA) for its presence in Texas, KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for fracking regions, and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) for its Gulf Coast markets.

He also notes that Canadian Banks are at risk, specifically Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), Toronto-Dominion (NYSE:TD), and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

Furthermore, the Canadian dollar historically slumps when oil prices decline; the loonie sinks 1.6% against the greenback.

