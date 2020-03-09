Allied Motion scoops up Dynamic Controls Group

Strengthening its electronics and software capabilities, Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) has acquired Dynamic Controls Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Invacare Corporation.

"Their product suite and solutions will further strengthen our medical market position around patient mobility and rehabilitation, as well as enable us to further develop higher level solutions with embedded electronics across our other major served markets," said CEO Dick Warzala. "Importantly, the acquisition also expands Allied's Global Electronics Team and provides additional resources which can be leveraged across all our markets."