Dorsey staying as Twitter, Elliott find peace

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has come to a peace deal with Elliott Management and Silver Lake that will include board shakeups, but leaving Jack Dorsey as the company's CEO.

Silver Lake will invest $1B in the company, which will spur a $2B share repurchase.

Silver Lake co-CEO Egon Durban will be added to the board, as will Elliott Partner Jesse Cohn.

And Twitter will seek a third new independent candidate as well.