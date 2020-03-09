Dorsey staying as Twitter, Elliott find peace

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has come to a peace deal with Elliott Management and Silver Lake that will include board shakeups, but leaving Jack Dorsey as the company's CEO.
Silver Lake will invest $1B in the company, which will spur a $2B share repurchase.
Silver Lake co-CEO Egon Durban will be added to the board, as will Elliott Partner Jesse Cohn.
And Twitter will seek a third new independent candidate as well.
Shares are down 1.5% premarket vs what's looking like an opening 7% decline for the averages.