Investors bet against casinos

U.S casino companies MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) are all sharply lower on concerns that traffic will be lower amid warnings from public health officials about travel and public gatherings for people in the high-risk categories for coronavirus. Macau-heavy Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) are also dropping hard with the latest forecast from Bernstein for a decline of gross gaming revenue of 80% in March.

Premarket drops: PENN -9.91% , WYNN -9.87% , MGM -8.29% , LVS -7.49% , MLCO -6.16% , BYD -5.96% , CZR -5.32% .