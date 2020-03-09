Permian names pummeled amid oil price rout

Permian Basin producers are set to suffer in the wake of the oil price collapse, as more defaults and bankruptcies are all but certain.

Shale companies weathered the last major downturn in 2018 by getting lean and plowing forward with drilling plans, but this time they are in a more precarious financial position and cannot afford to keep adding to a glut, according to Bloomberg's Joe Carroll and others.

"This industry shot itself in the foot with dramatic shale production growth," says Pickering Energy Partners founder Dan Pickering. Drillers need "a dose of self help... It's kind of them against the world right now."