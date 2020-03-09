Myovant Sciences files application in Europe for relugolix combo tablet

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) has submitted a marketing application in Europe seeking approval to use a combination tablet formulation of relugolix (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) to treat women with moderate-to-severe symptoms associated with uterine fibroids (heavy menstrual bleeding and pain).

It expects to file a U.S. application next month followed by another U.S. application in Q2 for its relugolix monotherapy tablet for men with advanced prostate cancer.