OXY, HAL among premarket losers

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) -56% .

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) -50% amid oil price rout.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) -50% .

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) -48% .

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) -43% as oil price collapse to severly impact U.S. shale drillers.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -43% .

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) -38% .

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) -41% .

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) -42% .

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) -40% amid oil price rout.

Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) -39% .

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) -38% amid oil price rout.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) -37% amid oil price rout.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) -37% .

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) -37% .

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) -36% as oil prices plummets.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) -36% .

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) -35% .

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) -34% .

Apache (NYSE:APA) -33% amid oil price rout.

Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) -32% amid oil price rout.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) -31% amid oil price rout.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) -30% amid oil price rout.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) -30% .

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) -29% amid oil price rout.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) -29% as oil prices plummets.