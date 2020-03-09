OXY, HAL among premarket losers

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) -56%.
Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) -50% amid oil price rout.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM) -50%.
PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) -48%.
Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) -43% as oil price collapse to severly impact U.S. shale drillers.
Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -43%.
Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) -38%.
U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) -41%.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC) -42%.
Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) -40% amid oil price rout.
Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) -39%.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) -38% amid oil price rout.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) -37% amid oil price rout.
Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) -37%.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) -37%.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) -36% as oil prices plummets.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) -36%.
WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) -35%.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) -34%.
Apache (NYSE:APA) -33% amid oil price rout.
Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) -32% amid oil price rout.
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) -31% amid oil price rout.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) -30% amid oil price rout.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) -30%.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) -29% amid oil price rout.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) -29% as oil prices plummets.
EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) -35%.