Tellurian slashes staff to save Driftwood LNG project; makes CFO change

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) has cut ~40% of its workforce in a massive restructuring effort aimed at reducing costs and rescuing the $29B Driftwood liquefied natural gas export terminal in Louisiana, Bloomberg reports.

Tellurian also could put off a final decision on whether to build the project by 12-18 months, according to the report.

"We will reduce our corporate overhead to approximately $6M per month and have initiated discussions with our lender to extend the maturity of our 2019 term loan due in May 2020," Tellurian says in an SEC filing.

The company also announces a new CFO to replace Antoine Lafargue, elevating former Director of Investor Relations Kian Granmayeh.

Before joining Tellurian early last year, Granmayeh worked for four years at Apache and previously was a VP at Lazard Freres.

Lafarge will become Senior VP of LNG Marketing to advance commercialization of the Driftwood project.