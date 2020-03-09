Calhoun expresses regret over leadership criticisms

In a NYT article this past week, entitled, It's More Than I Imagined, Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dave Calhoun voiced criticism about the company's leadership that he now regrets.

"I am both embarrassed and regretful about the article," he wrote in a message addressed to Boeing senior leaders, reviewed by the WSJ. "It suggests I broke my promise to former CEO Dennis Muilenburg, the executive team and our people that I would have their back when it counted most. I want to reassure you that my promise remains intact."

Calhoun, who served on Boeing’s board about a decade before being appointed CEO, took the reins with a vow to rebuild trust in the company and being more transparent.