Citi requires forex platform vendors to sign FX Global Code

Citigroup's (NYSE:C) forex business is requiring foreign exchange platform vendors it connects through to commit to the principles of best practice in the FX Global Code.

Citi has produced a scorecard that assesses each FX vendor platform against a number of criteria with the intention of providing market participants with greater transparency and clients with an objective framework for vendor platform comparisons.

"We found notable findings in relation to a number of key principles, including but not limited to, interaction with our liquidity, order management; market impact; liquidity aggregation, order routing logic; platform stability; testing of new products and coordinated releases," said Alaa Saeed, global head of Citi's FX electronic platforms and distribution.