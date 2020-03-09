XOMA teams up with Zydus Cadila in cancer

XOMA (XOMA -7% ) will collaborate with Zydus Cadila to develop an immuno-oncology drug candidate the combines the latter's IL-2 with XOMA's anti-IL-2 monoclonal antibody.

Zydus will advance the candidate through clinical trials and will have exclusive development and commercialization rights in India, Brazil, Mexico and other emerging markets.

XOMA will retain rights in the rest of the world and will receive single-to-double-digit royalties on Zydus sales in its territories.

Each party has the potential to receive predefined shares of future proceeds from licensing and commercialization activities.

Specific financial terms are not disclosed.