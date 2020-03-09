Windstream amends deal to allow more first-lien supporters

Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ) has entered an amendment to its Plan Support Agreement that expands the number of participants who can take part in the "priority" tranche of the deal.

That applies to holders of first-lien claims who weren't parties to the deal when it was executed last week. They'll now have until March 13 to elect to join, on a first-come first-served basis in up to $51M of the priority tranche, allowing for a bigger consensus of support.

Holders of up to $430M in first-lien claims can take part.

Windstream still expects to file its Chapter 11 plan as soon as possible, with a target of the end of March, and looks to emerge from restructuring mid-year.