Rosneft poised to raise oil production from April

In the first Russian response to the oil price war launched by Saudi Arabia, Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) reportedly plans to lift oil production as soon as the current OPEC+ deal ends, which would suggest the state-run firm would start boosting output as soon as April 1.

Rosneft reportedly could increase production by 300K bbl/day within a week or two.

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin is a close ally of Pres. Putin and has been the most prominent critic of Russia's cooperation with Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries in curbing oil production.

