KLX Energy Services dips post Q4 earnings miss

KLX Energy Services (KLXE -15.6% ) says that the decline in demand in Q4 reflected a continuation of the deterioration in industry conditions, primarily due to E&P companies’ focus on capital discipline and free cash flow generation, in addition to customer budget exhaustion, as well as weaker pricing.

Reported revenues of $98.8M, down 26.5% sequentially; completion, production and intervention services declined by ~26%, 22% and 32%, respectively.

Adjusted operating loss widened from $4M in Q3 to $19.5M

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.3M, compared to $17.4M in the preceding quarter.

Cash flow provided by operations for the year was ~$58M, with a cash balance of ~$124M

The Company’s net debt to net capital ratio was ~29%, and its net leverage ratio was ~1.6X.

Regarding the outlook, the company said that demand began to improve in the later part of January and the improvement continued in February, hence KLXE expects an increase in revenues and improved financial performance in Q1 2020 compared sequentially

