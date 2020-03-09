GAMCO Investors plans to buy back $30M of shares in Dutch auction

GAMCO Investors' (GBL -3.5% ) board authorizes a modified "Dutch auction" tender offer to buy up to $30M of shares of its outstanding class A common stock for not less than $15.00 or greater than $17.00 per share.

The closing price of GAMCO's class A common stock was $14.09 on March 6, 2020.

GBL plans to start the offer on March 11, 2020 and expects it to expire at 5:00 PM ET on Aprial 8, 2020, unless extended or withdrawn.

Plans to fund the offer with cash on hand.