Restaurant sector in near freefall

Restaurant stocks are getting crushed in early trading after coronavirus cases crop up in new parts of the U.S. and public health officials warn on public gatherings for people in the high-risk categories.
There is also growing anxiety on the U.S. economy in general, especially in regions dependent on the oil market.
Notable decliners include Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) -11.8%, Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) -9.7%, Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) -9.4%, Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) -9.4%, Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) -9.3%, Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) -8.8%, El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) -8.2%, Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) -7.8%, Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) -7.6%, Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) -7.4%, Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) -7.4%, Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) -6.7% and Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores (NASDAQ:CBRL) -6.5%.
