Modest bounce as stocks come off trading halt

The averages plunged 7% to begin the day, setting off a 15-minute circuit breaker. About 10 minutes after re-opening, the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq are down about 6% .

Oil is lower by 20.1% to $32.75. Gold is up only 0.45% to $1,680.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down 28 basis points to 0.49%.