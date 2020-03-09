Modest bounce as stocks come off trading halt

The averages plunged 7% to begin the day, setting off a 15-minute circuit breaker. About 10 minutes after re-opening, the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq are down about 6%.
Oil is lower by 20.1% to $32.75. Gold is up only 0.45% to $1,680.
The 10-year Treasury yield is down 28 basis points to 0.49%.
Checking oilfield names, they're trading as if black gold will no longer be necessary for the modern existence the globe has gotten used to. Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Marathon Oil - to name three - are all down in the area of 40%.