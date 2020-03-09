Digital Realty hits minimum condition in InterXion exchange offer

Digital Realty (DLR -6.6% ) says it's reached the minimum condition for its InterXion (INXN -6% ) exchange offer, after about 83.3% of InterXion's outstanding shares were validly tendered.

That marks 64,732,2624 shares of InterXion tendered into the offer, and it means all closing conditions tied to a post-offer reorganization have been satisfied.

It launches a subsequent offering period, where those holders who haven't yet tendered now have until 12:01 a.m. ET on Thursday.

If less than 95% of outstanding shares end up tendered, the result will be non-tendering holders getting shares of Digital Realty through a liquidation rather than the exchange offer. If 95% or more are acquired in the deal, Digital Realty will launch Dutch compulsory acquisition proceedings, allowing it to acquire remaining shares against a cash amount.