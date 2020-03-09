Parsley Energy to cut activity; lowers free cash flow outlook

Parsley Energy (PE -53.2% ) unveils plans to cut full-year development activity, as it revises its baseline capital budget assumption from a $50/bbl WTI oil price to a $30-$35 for the remainder of 2020.

Parsley says it operated 15 development rigs and five frac spreads on average during January and February before dropping to three frac spreads earlier this month, and will drop to 12 rigs as soon as practicable with plans to further reduce its activity pace in the near-term.

The company previously had indicated it expected to generate at least $200M of free cash flow for FY 2020 at a $50 WTI oil price, but it now targets at least $85M in free cash flow in the context of its new $30-$35/bbl oil outlook.