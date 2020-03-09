Occidental's debt that funded Anadarko plunges

Occidental Petroleum (OXY -40.4% ) bonds the company issued to fund the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum are plunging amid today's oil price crash, Bloomberg reports.

The company's 4.4% bonds maturing in 2049 fell ~$0.27 on the dollar to $0.63, the most since issuance in August, according to Trace bond trading data.

Also, OXY's 3.5% bonds maturing in 2029 dropped ~$0.29 on the dollar to $0.69.

Occidental's dividend is under threat, Tudor Pickering Holt analysts say, as the oil plunge "has not only collapsed below the company's Brent short puts of $45/bbl (within three-way collars) but would cause the company to outspend cash flow by ~$2.6B post-dividend."