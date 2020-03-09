Raymond James dives into hotel sector disruption

Raymond James takes a look at the impact of the post 9/11 period and 2008-2009 financial crisis on hotel industry in lowering estimates again on Marriott, Hyatt and Hilton.

Analyst William Crow says the firm suspects that the Street's first guesstimates on the overall impact to the hotel companies and hotel REITs will prove overly optimistic. Additional downward revisions are anticipated deeper into the current crises.

"We remain optimistic that the actual COVID-19 'outbreak' will persist for a matter of months, not quarters, but there is a high likelihood that the tail impact to travel will extend through much of this year," he notes.

"We are not changing ratings at this juncture. It feels too early to upgrade and too late to downgrade and while valuations look attractive, based on our estimate revisions they are not yet compelling, at least based upon historical ranges," adds Crow.