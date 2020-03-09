Brookfield out of Cincinnati Bell hunt

Over the weekend, Cincinnati Bell (CBB -6.7% ) updated its transaction process with word that Brookfield Infrastructure will not exercise its right to propose further revisions to its deal, and will let its negotiation period lapse.

Early Friday, Cincinnati Bell determined that a $15.50/share cash offer from Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets constituted a "superior proposal" to Brookfield's deal.

That allowed Brookfield the right until 11:59 p.m. March 12 to negotiate revisions to its deal.

But with Brookfield passing, CBB will terminate that deal and enter a definitive deal with MIRA on March 13.