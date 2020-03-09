Cabot Oil & Gas surges to top of S&P after two upgrades

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG +12.5% ) is a rose growing in today's market cesspool, easily topping the handful of gainers on the S&P 500 after winning two analyst upgrades.

BofA upgrades shares to Neutral from Underperform, citing a "real risk that slowing U.S. drilling activity puts a floor under" natural gas prices.

Analyst Doug Leggate notes Cabot is 99% gas-exposed and boasts one of the lowest operating costs in the sector.

Meanwhile, Heikkinen upgrades the stock and adds it to the firm's focus list, and Tudor Pickering reiterates its Buy rating, saying the company remains a "great" risk-reward pick as a long play.

COG's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.