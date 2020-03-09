Bok Financial, Bank7 top list of banks with energy exposure, KBW says

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods updates energy exposures of banks after crude oil prices plunged this weekend.

As of Q4 2019, the five most energy-exposed banks are BOK Financial (BOKF -21.7% ) at 108% of TCE, Bank7 (BSVN -15.8% ) at 104%, Cadence Bancorporation (CADE -25.4% ) at 76%, CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB -12.9% ) at 69%, and Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR -22.6% ) at 53%, according to KBW.

"If energy prices remain at these low levels, we would expect a notable uptick in negative credit quality trends and losses at the most energy exposed banks," KBW analysts wrote.

The note was written on March 8 evening, when West Texas Intermediate crude was at ~$33 per barrel; more recently WTI is down ~17% at $34.20 per barrel.