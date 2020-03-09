ViiV Healthcare reports positive data on less-frequent dosing of HIV regimen

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ATLAS-2M, evaluating the combination of ViiV Healthcare's cabotegravir and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ -2.7% ) rilpivirine for the treatment of HIV infection showed the non-inferiority (no worse than) of a two-month dosing interval compared to a month interval. The data were presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Boston.

The company says 98% of participants favored the two-month regimen.