Heavy trading triggers another Robinhood outage

Amid heavy trading and market turmoil, the Robinhood trading apps go down again.

At 9:51 AM ET, Robinhood said it's experiencing issues with equities, options, and crypto trading.

At 10:30 AM ET, it updates: "The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented."

In a March 3 post, after two days of issues, the company issued a statement, saying "Our team is continuing to work to improve the resilience of our infrastructure to meet the heightened load we have been experiencing."

The problems were caused by stress on its infrastructure, "which struggled with unprecedented load," it said.