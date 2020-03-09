NexTier Oilfield Solutions offloads its Well Support Services business

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX -41.6% ) sells its Well Support Services segment to Basic Energy Services (BASX -22.6% ) for $93.7M.

Deal consideration includes $59.35M in cash and $34.35M of senior secured notes.

The sale includes the company's rig services, special services and fluids management businesses.

NexTier expects the transaction to result in incremental annual savings of ~$6M in SG&A expenses, and the elimination of ~$20M of annual capital expenditures.

NexTier will reduce its headcount by ~1,800 employees with Basic's acquisition and absorption of WSS operations.

Pro forma for the sale, NexTier will operate two business segments, including the Completions Services segment, and the Well Construction and Intervention Services segment.