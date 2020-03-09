Lower E&P spending to hurt metals consumption, steel names

Steel stocks (NYSEARCA:SLX) with direct exposure to the oil and gas sector are slammed as crude oil prices crash.

Crude prices are heavily correlated to broader metals prices, and a decline does not bode well for stocks in the metals and mining sector, KeyBanc's Philip Gibbs writes, although after today's capitulation, "the group may get closer to a deeper value floor."

Gibbs says lower E&P spending in the coming months likely will impact metals consumption, and is "more cautious" of stocks with elevated leverage metrics, such as AK Steel (AKS -7% ), U.S. Steel (X -10.5% ), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF -6.9% ), TimkenSteel (TMST -13.6% ), Ryerson (RYI -5.9% ) and Olympic Steel (ZEUS -9.4% ).

The selloff could open up "intriguing long-term entry" opportunities for into higher quality defensive names, Gibbs says, such as Commercial Metals (CMC -10.5% ), Nucor (NUE -8.9% ), Reliance Steel (RS -7.1% ), Steel Dynamics (STLD -10.1% ) and Worthington (WOR -9.5% ).

Cowen analyst Tyler Kenyon says stocks with greatest direct exposure to oil and gas markets include U.S. Steel, Nucor and TimkenSteel.