La-Z-Boy attracts a new bull

Sidoti calls the recent share price decline of La-Z-Boy (LZB -2% ) overdone in upgrading the furniture manufacturer to a Buy rating from Neutral.

"As a top domestic manufacturer and retailer of residential furniture, we think La-Z-Boy is in a better competitive position, compared with its peers, to get through the all the noise associated with Covid-19," writes analyst Anthony Lebiedzinski.

Lebiedzinski also thinks that the La-Z-Boy acquisition of six dealer stores in the Seattle area will add $0.02 to annual EPS in FY21 and FY22.

The firm assigns a price target of $36 price target to LZB (13X the FY22 EPS estimate) vs. the average sell-side PT of $37.33.