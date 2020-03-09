Citron warns on COVID-19 play Inovio Pharmaceuticals

As if informed investors need any additional words of warning on high-risk companies caught up in the coronavirus frenzy, Citron Research tweeted this morning about the dubious claims made by Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO +10.6% ), up eight-fold since early October 2019, that it designed a COVID-19 vaccine in three hours after receiving the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Citron regards its claim as "ludicrous" and "dangerous," adding that the SEC should suspend trading in the company's shares.

Unsurprisingly, Citron believes the stock will promptly return to the $2-range after the market's animal spirits subside.

Informed investors also know that Inovio is not alone here.