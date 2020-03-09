'Doomsday' level of iPhone shipments in China - Wedbush

Wedbush cites the Chinese Academy of Information and Communications Technology's initial data showing that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shipped roughly 500K iPhones in the region in February compared to 1.27M in last year's quarter.

The overall smartphone market dropped 55% Y/Y.

Analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe: "These are doomsday type of iPhone units and overall smartphone sales which are not surprising given the essential lockdown that most of China saw during the month of February with stores closed and the supply chain under massive pressure due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country."

The firm says that "all eyes on the Street" are now on normalizing the supply chain by late next month or early May.

Wedbush expects Chinese demand to start normalizing in H2 and remains bullish on the company ahead of this fall's 5G iPhone launch.

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating and $400 target on Apple. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.