Disney Shanghai partly resumes operations

A rare bright spot for Disney (DIS -6.8% ) in virus times, Disney's Shanghai park is partially resuming operations.

The park closed indefinitely on January 25.

It remains closed on the whole "as we continue to closely monitor health and safety conditions and follow the direction of government regulators," the company says.

But today it's reopened a limited number of shopping, dining and recreational experiences in parts of the resort property near its entrance, under limited capacity and limited hours.

Guests who enter those properties will have to go through temperature screening and present their Health QR code when entering dining venues, and wear masks throughout their visit.

Meanwhile, a Disneyland Paris staff member is positive for coronavirus. That member has not been in contact with visitors; Disney is checking employees who may have had contact with the staff member; and the park remains open.