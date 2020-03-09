Sogou +9% after mixed Q4 results, upside outlook

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) +9% reports Q4 results that met EPS estimates and missed on revenue.

Revenue breakdown: Search and search-related, $274.6M (-1% Y/Y); Other, $26.4M (+26% Y/Y due to increased sales of smart hardware products).

Cost of revenues was $168.7M (-9% Y/Y) and Traffic acquisition cost was $129M (-14% Y/Y). Total operating expenses were $95M (-4% Y/Y).

Net income was $35.0M (+33% Y/Y); Sogou Mobile Keyboard had 464M DAUs (+9% Y/Y).

Cash and equivalents totaled $1.1B at the end of the quarter.

SOGO expects Q1 revenue in the range of $240M - $260M vs. a consensus of $237.2M.

In developing the guidance, the Company has considered the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as other challenges in the macro environment and the online advertising industry.

Press Release