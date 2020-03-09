Chemical stocks hit hard by oil price rout

Chemical company stocks are slammed amid collapsing oil prices, including Dow Inc. (DOW -17.3%), Eastman Chemical (EMN -9.6%), Chemours (CC -21.3%), Huntsman (HUN -5.9%), Livent (LTHM -7.2%), DuPont (DD -8.6%), Albemarle (ALB -9.8%), Celanese (CE -9%), LyondellBasell (LYB -13.5%), Methanex (MEOH -19.4%), Olin (OLN -13.4%) and Westlake Chemical (WLK -16%).
Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews says lower oil "would flatten the global polyethylene cost curve and create investor concern that U.S.- based prices/margins will need to decline."
Tudor Pickering analysts say oil weakness places methanol and cracker/polyethylene most at risk, while caustic/chlorine and specialty chemicals "should hold up better."
The firm sees Methanex, Dow and Lyondell to be potentially most exposed, while Olin, Westlake, Celanese and Eastman are "relatively insulated."