Chemical stocks hit hard by oil price rout

Chemical company stocks are slammed amid collapsing oil prices, including Dow Inc. (DOW -17.3% ), Eastman Chemical (EMN -9.6% ), Chemours (CC -21.3% ), Huntsman (HUN -5.9% ), Livent (LTHM -7.2% ), DuPont (DD -8.6% ), Albemarle (ALB -9.8% ), Celanese (CE -9% ), LyondellBasell (LYB -13.5% ), Methanex (MEOH -19.4% ), Olin (OLN -13.4% ) and Westlake Chemical (WLK -16% ).

Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews says lower oil "would flatten the global polyethylene cost curve and create investor concern that U.S.- based prices/margins will need to decline."

Tudor Pickering analysts say oil weakness places methanol and cracker/polyethylene most at risk, while caustic/chlorine and specialty chemicals "should hold up better."

The firm sees Methanex, Dow and Lyondell to be potentially most exposed, while Olin, Westlake, Celanese and Eastman are "relatively insulated."