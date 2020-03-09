More on Manitex International's Q4 results

Manitex International (MNTX -0.1% ) Q4 revenue decline by 10.1% Y/Y to $54.45M; and Backlog was at $66.2M with book to bill ratio of 1.16:1.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 355 bps to 17.6%.

Company reported operating income of $744k, as compared to $6.41M of operating loss last year.

SG&A expenses decreased by 6% Y/Y to $8.01M; and as percentage of revenue was 14.7% up by 65 bps.

Q4 Adj. EBITDA was $2.85M (-19.3% Y/Y); and margin 5.2% down by 60 bps .

Company’s backlog was $70,998 as of February 21, 2020.

Previously: Manitex EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (March 9)