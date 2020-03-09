Goldman now sees Fed cutting rate to record low in April

Goldman Sachs Group economists now expect the Fed to slash its benchmark interest rate by another 50 basis points when its policy-setting arm meets on March 17-18 and again at their April 28-29 meeting, according to a report by Goldman chief economist, Jan Hatzius.

With the federal funds rate target currently at 1.0%-1.25%, the cuts anticipated by Goldman would bring the range down to 0%-0.25%, a range last seen in 2016.

Before this report, the banks' economists expected a 25-bp cut at each of the next two meetings. In late February, they were expecting the Fed to leave rates unchanged for the rest of the year.

