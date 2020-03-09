ViiV Healthcare re-ups with UNC-Chapel Hill

ViiV Healthcare has renewed its research agreement, aimed at finding a cure for HIV infection, with the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill to the tune of $20M over five years. The parties have been working together since 2015.

Under the terms of the extended contract, the companies will continue to collaborate at the HIV Cure Center located on the university's campus and will continue their joint ownership of Qura Therapeutics, created in 2015, to manage the intellectual property, commercialization, manufacturing and governance needs of the partnership.