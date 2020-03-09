SP Plus Corporation announces additional $50M share repurchase authorization

The Board of directors of SP Plus Corporation (SP -3.5% ) has approved a new share repurchase authorization of $50M, in addition to the ~$11.5M currently remaining under the Company‘s prior $50M repurchase authorization that was approved in July 2019.

G Marc Baumann, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with the new repurchase authorization, which provides us flexibility to opportunistically repurchase additional shares, given market conditions and our confidence in our long-term growth prospects. We believe our significant free cash flow provides ample funding to execute on our capital allocation priorities, which remain organic investments, acquisitions and opportunistic share repurchases.”