Vodafone expects windfall as tower deal is cleared

The European Commission has given the go-ahead to a merger of Vodafone (VOD -7.3% ) tower assets with Inwit, the infrastructure arm of Telecom Italia (OTCPK:TIAJF).

That's now expected to wrap by the end of the month.

And it means a cash windfall for Vodafone of some €2.14B.

Telecom Italia and Vodafone will each hold 37.5% of the new entity, with the remainder of Inwit shares listed on Milan's stock exchange.

It will be Europe's second-largest listed tower company, behind Cellnex, Light Reading notes.