FDA warns scammers over COVID-19 "treatments"

SA News Editor

Consistent all disease-related market gyrations, dubious companies peddling bogus cures and vaccines for COVID-19 are out in number.

Today, the FDA warned seven:  Vital SilverQuinessence Aromatherapy Ltd.Xephyr, LLC doing business as N-ErgeticsGuruNanda, LLCVivify Holistic ClinicHerbal Amy LLC, and The Jim Bakker Show over claims that certain of their products, including oils, teas, tinctures and colloidal silver, can be used prevent, treat or cure COVID-19.

At present, as informed investors know, there are no approved or validated treatments for the respiratory infection.

