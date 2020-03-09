Stocks ease off worst levels, still down 5%.

Two hours into the trading session, the S&P 500 and DJIA are down 5.5% , and the Nasdaq 5% . That's versus early 7% declines, which triggered a 15-minute trading halt.

Europe remains at the lows, down 7% a couple of hours before its close.

Oil has climbed a bit as well, now down 17% to $34.25 per barrel. Black gold had been as weak as $27.61.

The bid in gold is evaporating a bit - the price is now down 0.2% to $1,669 per ounce. It had climbed over $1.7K at one point this morning.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down 23.5 basis points to 0.532%.