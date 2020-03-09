Uber, Lyft discussing driver compensation fund - WSJ

Ride-hail and food delivery companies including Uber (UBER -6.3% ), Lyft (LYFT -5.9% ), DoorDash (DOORD), and Instacart (ICART) are considering a fund to help coronavirus-impacted drivers, according to WSJ sources.

The companies are still negotiating the terms for the fund for U.S. drivers, and a decision could come in the next few days.

Last Friday, Uber said it would compensate drivers who were diagnosed or quarantined due to the virus with up to 14 days of missed pay but didn't share how that pay is calculated.

Lyft also said it would pay ill/quarantined drivers, but the company didn't provide additional details.

On Saturday, Uber confirmed that a driver in New York tested positive for the virus. The company said infections hadn't spread between drivers and riders "to the best of our knowledge."