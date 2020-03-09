CPI Card gains 1.5% after Q4 results, 2020 outlook

With the broader equities markets firmly in the red, CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) manages to advance 1.5% after its Q4 results beat the sole analyst estimate.

Q4 net loss from continuing operations of 19 cents per share comes in better than the 22-cent loss expected and vs. loss of 65 cents per share a year ago.

Q4 net sales rose 6% to $76.6M, beating the $69.2M estimate.

For 2020, the company expects steady Secure Card manufacturing volume growth as it sees dual interface and contactless cards continuing to become a larger part of the market.

For Card@Once, PMTS sees strong market growth in the number of small- and medium-sized financial institution locations offering instant issuance.

Sees slow but steady market volume gains in small- and medium-sized financial institution personalization market.

Previously: CPI Card Group beats on revenue (March 9)