Gas producers gain on oil producers' woes

Even as natural gas futures (NYSEARCA:UNG) are lower, stocks of natural gas drillers are far outperforming oil-focused names, as on plunging crude prices force Permian Basin oil producers to pull back and ease the massive glut.
"The collapse in the crude market is going to create a more constructive gas setting," says Tudor Pickering Holt managing director of E&P research Matthew Portillo. "Slowing U.S. growth is going to significantly affect associated gas production."
April Nymex nat gas futures -1.2% to $1.688/MMBtu.
Cabot Oil & Gas (COG +13.9%), which also enjoyed positive analyst commentary today, is far and away the biggest winner among S&P 500 stocks.
Other gas-focused gainers include Southwestern Energy (SWN +20.2%), Range Resources (RRC +6.3%), EQT Corp. (EQT +18.9%), Antero Resources (AR +6.5%), Gulfport Energy (GPOR +18%), CNX Resources (CNX +13.5%) and Comstock Resources (CRK +1.4%).
However, Chesapeake Energy (CHK -10.4%) sank to a new all-time low before bouncing back a bit.
ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, GASX, UNL, GAZB, GAZ