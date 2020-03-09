Gas producers gain on oil producers' woes

Even as natural gas futures (NYSEARCA:UNG) are lower, stocks of natural gas drillers are far outperforming oil-focused names, as on plunging crude prices force Permian Basin oil producers to pull back and ease the massive glut.

"The collapse in the crude market is going to create a more constructive gas setting," says Tudor Pickering Holt managing director of E&P research Matthew Portillo. "Slowing U.S. growth is going to significantly affect associated gas production."

April Nymex nat gas futures -1.2% to $1.688/MMBtu.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG +13.9% ), which also enjoyed positive analyst commentary today, is far and away the biggest winner among S&P 500 stocks.

Other gas-focused gainers include Southwestern Energy (SWN +20.2% ), Range Resources (RRC +6.3% ), EQT Corp. (EQT +18.9% ), Antero Resources (AR +6.5% ), Gulfport Energy (GPOR +18% ), CNX Resources (CNX +13.5% ) and Comstock Resources (CRK +1.4% ).

However, Chesapeake Energy (CHK -10.4% ) sank to a new all-time low before bouncing back a bit.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, GASX, UNL, GAZB, GAZ