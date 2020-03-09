OncoSec prevails in class action suit brought by Korean investor

A Nevada district court has dismissed with prejudice a class action lawsuit brought by South Korean investor Alpha Holdings against OncoSec Medical (ONCS -2.5% ) who was attempting to block the closing of the company's financing deal with China-based Grand Decade Developments Limited (owned by China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings or CGP) and its U.S. affiliate Sirtex Medical US Holdings.

The $30M investment ($2.50/share), announced in October 2019, would give CGP and Sirtex a 53% stake in OncoSec common stock and an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize OncoSec's current and future products in Greater China and 35 other Asian countries.

In December 2019, proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended that investors vote in favor of the deal.