Dick's Sporting Goods Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (+14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.56B (+2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DKS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.

