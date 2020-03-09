Korn/Ferry Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Korn/Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-9.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $500.22M (+5.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KFY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.