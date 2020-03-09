European banks take out post-Lehman lows

via John Authers at Bloomberg

The FTSE-Eurofirst Eurozone Banks Index today tumbled below levels hit following the 2009 Lehman collapse and 2012 EU debt crisis.

Its valuation has sunk to just 0.45x book value, a hair higher than the 0.4x hit in 2009 and 2012.

Today's action: Deutsche Bank (DB -9.7% ), Santander (SAN -9% ), Credit Suisse (CS -9.4% ), UBS (UBS -7.3% ), ING (ING -10.2% ), BBVA (BBVA -10.3% )

It's all worth noting for U.S. central bankers thinking it may be a good idea to take policy rates into negative territory.